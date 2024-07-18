Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $97,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.29. 1,197,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

