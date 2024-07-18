Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.72. 2,805,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

