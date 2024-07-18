Minerals Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 400 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.