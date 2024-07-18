MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.14

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $18.47. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 5,558 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

