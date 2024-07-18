Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.