Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.45 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and $108,443.02 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,101,044 coins and its circulating supply is 33,349,460 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,094,598 with 33,344,625 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.79645673 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $105,479.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

