Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.06 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and $862,115.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005883 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

