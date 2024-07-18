Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.84 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $791,951.05 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002253 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

