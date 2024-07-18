Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Yahoo Finance reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

