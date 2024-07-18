Matt Wragg Purchases 33,730 Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Gattaca plc (LON:GATCGet Free Report) insider Matt Wragg acquired 33,730 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £31,368.90 ($40,680.72).

Gattaca Stock Up 1.1 %

GATC opened at GBX 95 ($1.23) on Thursday. Gattaca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.23.

Gattaca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.