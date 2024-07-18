Matt Wragg Purchases 33,730 Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) insider Matt Wragg acquired 33,730 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £31,368.90 ($40,680.72).
Gattaca Stock Up 1.1 %
GATC opened at GBX 95 ($1.23) on Thursday. Gattaca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.23.
Gattaca Company Profile
