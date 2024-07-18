Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.97, for a total transaction of $1,169,892.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $331.44 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $339.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

