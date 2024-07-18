MAI Capital Management Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 495,173 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,567. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.