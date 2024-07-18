Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.55 on Thursday, hitting $285.13. 1,821,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.33. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.04 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

