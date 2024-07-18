Loop Capital Lowers Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) to Hold

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 61.07.

Reddit Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at 65.21 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 78.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is 62.11.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,946,139.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,436,395.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,946,139.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 380,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,436,395.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

