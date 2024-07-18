LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Up 1.2%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.97. 3,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

LIXIL Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Featured Articles

