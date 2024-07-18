Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance
Shares of LAAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 1,691,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,846. The stock has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAAC
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.