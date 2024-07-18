Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of LAAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 1,691,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,846. The stock has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

