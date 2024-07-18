Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 56,064 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.