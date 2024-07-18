Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.