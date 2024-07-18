Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 790,130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 807,460 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 375,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

