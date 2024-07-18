Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $372.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

