Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 3,228,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,902. Leslie’s has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

