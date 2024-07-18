Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $5.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Leslie’s by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,013 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.