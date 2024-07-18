Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $240.00 at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.68. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

