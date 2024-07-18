Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Trading Down 3%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.
