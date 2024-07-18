Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives $21.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

