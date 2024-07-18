Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.03. The stock had a trading volume of 339,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,339. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

