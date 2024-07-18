Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.94

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Landstar Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
