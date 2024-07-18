Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $1,712,323.80 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $967.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $933.95.

Lam Research shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 378.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

