Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.7 %

VRT stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 6,786,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,117. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

