Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 87,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,315. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $850.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

