Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,655 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 6,140,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

