Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.8 %

STLD stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.42. The company had a trading volume of 930,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,685. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

