Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,970. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

