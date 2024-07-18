Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 42,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 42,301,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,966,020. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

