KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
KeyCorp Stock Performance
NYSE KEY opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
KeyCorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KeyCorp Company Profile
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
