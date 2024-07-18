Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.00.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.08. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.39 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$31,603.00. In related news, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$83,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$31,603.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $208,563. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

