KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $71.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KB Home by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in KB Home by 371.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 88.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

