Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JNPR. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 658,957 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.