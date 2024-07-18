JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

JAKK stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.