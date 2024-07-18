J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.81. 1,557,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.