iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.52 and last traded at C$22.52. Approximately 523,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 402,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.83.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.51.

