iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is MB Generational Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MB Generational Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 3.5% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 124,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.16. 181,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

