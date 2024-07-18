iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.99

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.99 and last traded at $183.66, with a volume of 437920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

