iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $201.07

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.07 and last traded at $200.30, with a volume of 648430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.33.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

