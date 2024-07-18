iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 164.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 171,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,778. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

