iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.33

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 350989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

