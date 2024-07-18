iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.90

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 152279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

