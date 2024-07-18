iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.90

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 152279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.