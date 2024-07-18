iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.30

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.30 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 4851903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 382.8% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 357.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

