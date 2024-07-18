iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 591.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,645,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,494. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

