iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.72

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 265274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

