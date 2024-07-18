iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.72

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 265274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
